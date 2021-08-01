-
Today on Current State: count day for public schools; Michigan Civilian Conservation Corps; Voices of Experience with Frank Kelley, Part II; and the…
-
School districts across the state of Michigan are doing their arithmetic this week. Yesterday was the bi-annual “Count Day”. Districts count the number of…
-
In 1933, America was in the grip of the Great Depression. Facing the specter of economic ruin, President Franklin D. Roosevelt instituted a number of…
-
Getting better acquainted with extraordinary people is the focus of Current State’s new series, Voices of Experience. Last week, we launched the feature…
-
The Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s second MasterWorks concert of the season is on Saturday at Wharton Center. It features music of Borodin and…