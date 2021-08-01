-
Today on Current State: Governor Rick Snyder testifies at Detroit's bankruptcy eligibility trial; MSU's Fairchild Theater's new acoustic system; futurist…
-
Detroit’s ‘bankruptcy eligibility’ trial enters its fourth day today, with Governor Rick Snyder scheduled to testify. So far, federal judge Steven Rhodes…
-
Michigan State University's Fairchild Theater recently underwent a major renovation and re-opens next Monday night. Current State's Peter Whorf speaks…
-
Thirty years ago, Daniel Burrus iced his reputation as a futurist and trend watcher when he accurately forecast a surprising array of largely unheard-of…
-
Seventy-five years ago, radios across America crackled to the sound of an ominous revelation.Actor and director Orson Welles led the nation through a…