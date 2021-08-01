-
Today on Current State: possible decriminalization of marijuana in Lansing; Great Lakes Month in Review; MEA on recent RTW complaints; Public Poetry…
Our local Election 2013 coverage continues today with a look at a city charter amendment proposal to decriminalize possession of small amounts of…
At the end of each month we check in with Great Lakes Commentator and journalist Gary Wilson for updates on environmental stories from around the basin.…
Michigan’s new right-to-work law triggered a dispute last week. The conservative Mackinac Center Legal Foundation filed a complaint with the state over…
The local food movement is a growing economic and cultural force in Michigan. We’ve had a number of conversations on this program about efforts to build…