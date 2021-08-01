-
Today on Current State: third grade reading standards; a Lansing Symphony Orchestra preview; MSU basketball; and the culture of hair.
The Michigan House Education Committee is looking over a controversial proposal that could hold back thousands of the state’s young learners. A measure…
The Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s next concert is Saturday night at Wharton Center. Conductor Timothy Muffitt says he’s quite pleased with the…
Another highly anticipated Michigan State basketball season tips off tonight. The Spartans are ranked #2 in the country in the two major pre-season polls.…
Each year Americans spend billions on hair: curling it, dying it, and adding extensions. To achieve our ideal look, we turn to the sacred space that is…