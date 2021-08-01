-
Today on Current State: raising the minimum wage; artist-activist Chris Jordan; the Michigan Horse Welfare Coalition; MSU Rhodes Scholarship candidate…
-
On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mark Schauer called for Michigan to adopt the highest minimum wage in the country. Currently standing at…
-
Tonight, the MSU Department of Geography welcomes acclaimed artist and cultural activist Chris Jordan to the Pasant Theatre at Wharton Center. Jordan…
-
Our Neighbors in Action segment features people and organizations working to make our community a better place. Today we feature the Michigan Horse…
-
This weekend, Michigan State University senior Craig Pearson will interview for a Rhodes Scholarship.If he’s chosen, Pearson would become MSU’s 17th…
-
The road to the 22nd Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia runs through East Lansing this week. Beginning today, the city plays host to nearly 250…