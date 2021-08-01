-
Today on Current State: Michigan Court of Claims update with judge Michael J. Talbot; Great Lakes Month in Review; and Voices of Experience with MSU's…
Two weeks after becoming law, a move to revamp Michigan's Court of Claims is still generating questions and discussion.The reform moves legal actions…
We check in monthly with Great Lakes commentator and journalist Gary Wilson for updates on environmental stories from around the basin. For today’s Great…
We all know Michiganians we feel are extraordinary, for their memorable life experiences or their sacrifices, their success or their service, and for the…