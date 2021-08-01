-
Today on Current State: new book examines the turbulent times in East Lansing during the 1960s; a lawsuit strives to give 'personhood' to chimpanzees; a…
Many in the Lansing area know Lingg Brewer as a longtime Ingham County Clerk from 1977 to 1994, and then as a three-term Democratic State Representative.…
Researchers typically agree that humans and chimpanzees share a strong genetic link. A lawsuit filed this week, however, is taking that connection a step…
Radio host Karl Haas would have turned 100 on Dec. 6. Many may remember him from the classical radio program “Adventures in Good Music.” It aired for 44…
“What does holding hands mean in America?” It may seem like a silly question, but for many international students across the country it’s a serious one.…