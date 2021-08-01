-
Today on Current State: Michigan remembers Nelson Mandela; new poll results for Obama and Snyder; amending the Constitution; St. Mary's centennial; and…
-
Nelson Mandela died yesterday at the age of 95. For the anti-apartheid leader, Michigan was a special place.Michigan was a national leader when it came to…
-
President Obama's approval rating in Michigan has dropped to its lowest point in three years, according to a new Michigan State University survey.That's…
-
On Saturday, state lawmakers from around the country will meet at Mount Vernon to discuss how they can push for a new constitutional convention. Their…
-
This Sunday marks the second week of Advent, the start of the Christian church year and the prelude to Christmas. It’s also the 100th anniversary of…
-
On a recent trip to New York City, jazz vocalist Molly McFadden took some fellow Michigan musicians along to perform. The enthusiastic response has led to…