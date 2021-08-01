-
Today on Current State: Right to Work one year later; a review of Wally Lamb's latest novel "We Are Water"; a local start-up competition for $10,000 in…
-
It’s now been a year since Michigan’s controversial right-to-work measure was signed into law by Governor Rick Snyder. The law, which formally took effect…
-
Do you remember 2009?Barack Obama was just elected, those on the left were ecstatic, the right was growing in anger, everyone was concerned about the…
-
There’s been a lot of attention devoted to the start-up scene in the Lansing area over the last few years. New ideas and talent have been welcomed and…
-
Organizers of the Lansing Marathon are already preparing for the third installment of the race next May. Along with the marathon, there will be a 5K race,…