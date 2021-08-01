-
Today on Current State: the Lansing-Ingham County pensions dispute; regulating wetlands; Kids Count 2013; and pseudo-academic research journals.
Last week, Ingham County commissioners voted 13 to 1 to demand that the city of Lansing pay the $1.1-million the county says it is owed for pension and…
Michigan is one of only two state that have the authority to regulate federal wetlands within their borders. However, the Environmental Protection Agency…
A sharply growing percentage of Ingham County children appear to be victims of abuse and neglect. And five years after the great recession, more children…
The role of the academic journal in advancing research findings is changing rapidly. A New York Times article earlier this year looked at the problem of…