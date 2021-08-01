-
Today on Current State: the shortage of primary care physicians; Michigan Department of Civil Rights director Matt Wesaw; mental health treatment for…
-
By the year 2020, the Association of American Medical Colleges predicts the U.S. will be short more than 45,000 primary care physicians. With the likely…
-
The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is calling for a review of an apparent murder dating back to 1970. The incident, still unsolved, took the life of…
-
There’s a new mental health resource for military personnel and their families, and Michigan is at the forefront of the effort. It’s called Star…
-
It’s Wednesday and time for our Neighbors in Action segment, where we feature people and organizations working to make our community a better place.…
-
Five of mid-Michigan’s finest figure skaters will soon be on their way to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The week-long event begins January 5 in…