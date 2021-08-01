-
Today on Current State: Toronto's ice storm response; Failure:Lab; Spartan Marching Band director John Madden; and winter nature in Michigan.
-
On December 22nd, a powerful ice storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, some for more than a week. Many people without electricity…
-
Imagine going up on stage and sharing your greatest failure with the world. Many people would hesitate to tell such personal stories, but that’s what the…
-
Before this month’s Rose Bowl victory, Michigan State University last appeared in Pasadena in 1988, one year before John Madden’s arrival at MSU.Now,…
-
The Great Lakes State celebrates our beautiful outdoors, and outdoor activities year-round. Current State's Peter Whorf checked in late last week at…