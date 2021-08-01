-
Today on Current State: the legacy of Connie Binsfeld; recommendations for Lansing School District buildings; leaking water infrastructure; and comedian…
-
Connie Binsfeld, who served in the Michigan House and Senate, as well as two terms as lieutenant governor, died Sunday at the age of 89. The Michigan…
-
Stakeholders in the Lansing School District are weighing in on a new plan to adapt the district’s buildings and properties to the needs of the new…
-
Credit Flickr/Kelli BrosnahanAccording to the report, everyday nearly six billion gallons of treated water is lost.Edit | RemoveIn the Great Lakes region,…
-
Comedian Mike Birbiglia returns to Wharton Center on Jan. 16. He’s known for his work on “This American Life,” his movie, called “Sleepwalk With Me,” and…