Today on Current State: early childhood education; net neutrality; Public Poetry Announcement; green vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show; the new Chevy…
Last week, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder recommended another increase in government spending on early childhood education in the state.Recent studies…
A federal appeals court recently ruled that internet service providers can give preference to some content and even block it if they choose. The “net…
Today's public poetry announcement: Current State contributor Stephanie Glazier reads "The Fury That Breaks" by Michelle Boisseau.
The 2014 North American International Auto Show is not the greenest, according to journalist and author Jim Motavallo, who focuses on environmental issues…
The North American Truck of the Year, the Chevy Silverado, isn’t the only pickup attracting attention at this year’s North American International Auto…