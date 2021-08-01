-
Today on Current State: A propane shortage; MSU's oldest employee is retiring; the Prison Creative Arts Project and Potter Park Zoo's newest resident.
Thousands of Michigan households and businesses that use propane gas continue to be squeezed by a shortage of the fuel.The scarcity stems in part from a…
Starting next week, artwork from all over the state will be featured in the University of Michigan’s "Atonement" exhibition. The artists participating in…
Ron Flinn, the vice president for Strategic Infrastructure Planning and Facilities at MSU, is retiring in December after more than 50 years on…
A baby moose has moved into Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo. Willow the moose was orphaned in Alaska when her mother died after being hit by a car. When that…