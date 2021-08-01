-
President Barack Obama was in East Lansing on Friday to sign the Farm Bill--a major piece of federal legislation that will affect just about every…
-
-
The 44th President will be in East Lansing today. Barack Obama will be at Michigan State University this afternoon to sign the federal Farm Bill. It's a…
-
The idea for TED (Technology, Education, and Design) began in 1984 with a conference devoted to “ideas worth spreading”, and since then, hundreds of the…
-
With the Winter Olympics kicking off, many are looking forward to watching speed skating, skiing, and even the oddball darling: curling. But there’s one…
-
In the 2014 Oscar nominated film “Her,” a writer falls for his highly advanced operating system. The film is rosy compared to typical Hollywood movies…
-
Today's live music guest is Root Doctor, a Lansing-based band that plays a mix of classic soul, R&B, traditional blues, and some inspired original…