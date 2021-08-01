-
Today on Current State: backyard farming; glass artist Craig Mitchell Smith relocates to Old Town; musician Josh White Jr.; the Haslett Robotics Club; and…
-
An important debate over urban farming in Michigan continues today in Lansing. Officials from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and…
-
Lansing’s Old Town has become a haven for the city’s artistic community over the years. This week, the Old Town arts and business communities welcome a…
-
Legendary African American folk-singer Josh White’s entrance into the world of music happened at age 7, when he took a job leading blind musicians across…
-
It’s Wednesday and time for our Neighbors in Action segment, where we feature people and organizations working to make our community a better place. Today…
-
Yesterday, Michigan State University officials dedicated Morrill Plaza, a kind of interpretative center on the spot where the fabled Morrill Hall once…