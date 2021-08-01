-
Today on Current State: Ingham County parks; big data in ecology; fair housing in Michigan; and student hearing loss.
The Ingham County Board of Commissioners is looking at a possible county parks millage. Earlier this week, the body asked its County Services committee to…
Big data is being applied across a broad spectrum of disciplines. Businesses are using it to forecast consumers trends, political junkies to predict…
Housing discrimination is often difficult to even notice, much less prove. Landlords who don’t want to rent to someone based on their race, age, religion,…
High schools and colleges around the country are facing an alarming trend. A number of studies, from places such as the University of Florida and the…