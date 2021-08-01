-
Attempts to reform flood insurance in America are having serious repercussions. Homebuyers, sellers and others across the country are being slammed with…
-
Talk of revamping the makeup of the Lansing Board of Water and Light Board of Commissioners has taken another step forward. East Lansing mayor Nathan…
-
For this Valentine's Day, Current State contributor Stephanie Glazier offers Ana Castillo's "I Ask the Impossible."
-
Last February, former Detroit mayor David Bing turned down the United States Olympic committee's invitation to bid on hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics.…
-
Our featured musician this Friday is Micah Ling. This week, the Grand Rapids native and MSU grad surpassed her goal on Kickstarter to produce her debut…