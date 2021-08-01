© 2021
Current Sports TV sneak peak

  • Sports
    Current Sports #555 | September 24, 2015
    Jason Richardson Retirement Tribute, New NBA Finals Format, Big 12 Rule Change, Erik "Doc" Love Sneak Peek Interview, and Throwback Thursday.On today's…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #506 | July 9, 2015
    Football's Fireworks, Alvin Ellis Misdemeanor, CSTV Sneak Peek, DeAndre Jordan and Throwback Thursday.For a 'Throwback Thursday', there are certainly a…
  • Current Sports
    Sports
    Current Sports #497 | June 25, 2015
    Al and Isaac's Mock Drafts, Travis Trice, Branden Dawson, Tom Saxton, and Throwback Thursday. It is the heavily-hyped day of the NBA draft, and the…
  • Current Sports
    Sports
    Current Sports #492 | June 18, 2015
    Thoughts on Charleston, top ten rankings for MSU and UM recruiting, George Blaha preview, Throwback Thursday.The show opens on a morose note today, as Al…
  • Current Sports
    Sports
    Current Sports #462 | April 29, 2015
    Happy 'Hump Day,' Current Sports fans! On this show, Al brings you all of the latest news regarding the Red Wings, and how they will perform with…
  • currentsports_icon_300.png
    Sports
    Current Sports #453 | April 16, 2015
    The NBA playoffs are all set up, and Al and Alex analyze all of the first round matchups. They take a look back on the Pistons' season as well and examine…
  • cs_logo.png
    Sports
    Current Sports #435 | March 19, 2015
    It is that time of year, and "Current Sports" is here to give you all that you need to know regarding day one of the Round of 64. Al Martin provides…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #392 | January 15, 2014
    Al and Alex break down the recent decision of Marcus Mariota to enter the NFL draft. When will he be drafted and will be he a successful NFL quarterback?…