-
Property owners and local governments are assessing the damage from a day of relentless waves and high winds along Lake Michigan in western and northern…
-
The state of Michigan will spend up to $7.4 million to help Upper Peninsula communities qualify for federal matching funds available to address damage…
-
Flint officials say there are more damaged lead and galvanized water service lines buried than previously estimated as pipe replacement continues in the…
-
A tugboat anchor struck underwater oil and electrical lines and caused an insulation fluid spill in the waterway connecting Lake Michigan and Lake Huron…