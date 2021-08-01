-
A story out of Detroit has shocked the recruiting world. Ohio State's running back coach just left for the NFL and it left Detroit Cass Tech's Mike Weber…
-
To open, Dan Killbridge from 247sports.com joins Matt to talk all things Michigan State basketball and football. They mainly discuss recruiting and recent…
-
It was a stacked show on Current Sports today. To start, Dan Killbridge from 247sports.com joins Al to discuss the future of recent NBA draftees Gary…
-
Al kicks off the show with Dan Kilbridge from 247sports.com, who discusses the recent news of Russell Byrd and Alex Gauna, and touches on some of the…