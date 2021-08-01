-
Michigan State Basketball; Tom Izzo; Marcus Bingham; Scott Westerman; Derrick Rose; Darren Weiss; Throwback Thursday On today's episode of Current Sports…
-
CFB National Championship Game; Alabama; Georgia; Darren Weiss; Acting; Los Angeles; Hunter Rison; Michigan State Football On today's "Current Sports with…
-
Michigan State Men's Basketball, Michigan State Women's Basketball, Deyonta Davis, Pat Chambers, Michigan State Women's Basketball, Branndais Agee, Darren…
-
WKAR "Current Sports" beat reporter Darren Weiss, who has followed the Michigan State Kendo club, goes in depth with this video showing how the…
-
Thirty years ago, Ron Fox never saw himself as taking over a dying Kendo Club at Michigan State University. Fox studied at MSU and became interested in in…
-
Current Sports beat reporter Darren Weiss hilights the MSU Kendo Club, showing why it has been rapidly growing on campus. Spartan junior Alec Metta talks…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- More than 50,000 Michigan State students call East Lansing home, and for each one of them, there is probably something on campus…