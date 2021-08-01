-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants the state legislature to act in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Whitmer says there are…
-
Gun violence in the United States is a public health problem – and it needs to be treated that way. That’s according to Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, the…
-
UPDATED at 10:33 a.m.: President Donald Trump on Monday condemned weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio as "barbaric" attacks and crimes "against all…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- After Robert Ray clinched his third consecutive Division 1 intramural basketball championship at Michigan State last season, he was…