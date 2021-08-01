-
The two major party candidates for Michigan Attorney General debated over why they have not had any debates. Steve Carmody reports.There have been debates…
-
Republican John James on Monday urged people to vote "for the person, not the party" and said he would both stand with and against President Donald Trump…
-
Monday, October 15, 2018 • 12:30pm ET | U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) and John James (R).U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) will debate John James (R)…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The major party candidates for Trustee of Michigan State University and for Secretary of State have agreed to debate on upcoming…
-
For the first time in Michigan history, Libertarian candidates for governor will be on the August primary ballot. That’s because the party got enough…
-
Michigan's three Democratic candidates for governor will meet for two televised debates.The state Democratic Party on Wednesday announced debates…
-
Republicans running for Michigan governor are preparing for the first of two televised debates.WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids will host the debate on Wednesday…
-
Michigan State University graduate, now SportsCenter host on ESPN, Jemele Hill, made national headlines earlier this week when she called President Donald…
-
NBA Draft, Stanley Johnson, Ranting, The Confederate Flag, Branden Dawson, Current Sports Rewind, and Reflection Friday. A smoldering show is what Current…
-
It’s been four weeks since Democratic Congressman Gary Peters proposed a series of five debates with his opponent in the race for the U.S. Senate from…