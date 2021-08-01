DeMartin Stadium

-
Detroit Lions Football; NFC North; Minnesota Vikings; MSU Men's Soccer; MSU Football; Anthony Ianni; MSU Men's Basketball.Onto a short Thanksgiving week,…
-
Every team sport seems to have that special player, a momentum shifter, who can come in and change the game. Michigan State’s men’s soccer team is unique,…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The resume is growing: one Big Ten Tournament title. Two Elite Eights. And five NCAA tournament appearances.All have been achieved…
-
The No. 3 seed Michigan State men's soccer team was beaten in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament by No. 11 Providence, 3-2, on Saturday, Dec. 6. The…