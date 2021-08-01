Democratic Party

-
State senators and representatives will officially return to Lansing this week for the Legislature’s 100th session. Republicans have controlled the state…
-
Former President Barack Obama hopes Democrats can take back Michigan in a couple of weeks. Former President Barack Obama had a message for Michigan.“What…
-
Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Democrats in Michigan.Obama will headline a rally in Detroit Friday for Sen. Debbie Stabenow,…
-
The three Democrats running for Michigan governor met for their first televised debate Wednesday night, with two decrying corporate financial influence on…
-
The four Republicans and three Democrats running for governor appeared together Thursday for the first time. Arguments about ethics and racism broke out…
-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar is challenging the ballot eligibility of one of his opponents.Thanedar says Tuesday he wrote to the state…
-
Millionaire businessman Shri Thanedar has filed petition signatures to appear on the August primary ballot as a Democratic candidate for governor.Capital…