There is a new state department in charge of environmental protection in Michigan starting today. That’s under an executive order from Governor Gretchen…
More than 60 drinking water systems in Michigan sampled last year had measurable levels of a class of long-lasting and highly toxic chemicals linked to…
Michigan's top environmental regulator says dealing with climate change will be a top priority for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration.Liesl Clark…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order to restructure the Department of Environmental Quality could be overturned before any changes are made.Some…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is restructuring the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.Whitmer signed several measures Monday that create new offices…
A Michigan beet sugar company will pay $562,500 in fines and environmental restoration costs for air and water pollution violations under a deal with the…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued her first executive directive as Michigan’s governor. It requires state department employees to report threats to…
Two Michigan environmental regulators implicated in the Flint water scandal have pleaded no contest to misdemeanors in exchange for more serious charges…
Michigan legislators were poised Tuesday to remove legal protections from many of the state’s wetlands and other inland waterways, which provide wildlife…
A western Michigan school has begun distributing bottled water after state environmental officials said it had elevated levels of toxic industrial…