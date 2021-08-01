-
Licensed mental health counselors in the state will be allowed to continue diagnosing and treating patients under a bill adopted Thursday by the state…
-
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says the number of opioids dispensed in the state decreased by 15 percent in 2018 compared…
-
Action on the state’s budget is expected to pick up this week.The state Senate Appropriations committee will consider and possibly vote on multiple…
-
The state of Michigan has added cerebral palsy to a list of conditions for which people can register to use medical marijuana.The Department of Licensing…
-
A state agency is creating four groups to come up with suggestions on regulating marijuana in Michigan.The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs…
-
Michigan regulators are seeking to revoke the licenses of a Detroit funeral home and its manager after discovering 63 fetuses in boxes and freezers last…
-
New analysis shows Lansing, Grand Rapids and several of Metro Detroit’s Downriver communities are experiencing higher rates of opioid overdoses. Data…
-
Michigan has ordered the closure of 210 dispensaries and other medical marijuana businesses that failed to apply for a state license by a mid-February…