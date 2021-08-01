deportations

-
A 41-year-old Iraqi-born man who had lived in the U.S. since he was an infant but was deported in June for committing multiple crimes has died in…
One result of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration has been the separation of children from their parents upon crossing the U.S.…
A newspaper review of federal records has found that the number of immigrants arrested or deported by federal agents in Michigan and Ohio has risen in the…
A Michigan woman has moved into a church in the southwest part of the state in an effort to avoid being deported to Pakistan. Saheeda Nadeem moved into…
The Ingham County sheriff's office has announced it no longer will detain people with federal immigration holds past the detention period on their…
The mayor of Ann Arbor and the community members rallied for a mother of three who may be deported to Mexico soon. In early June, WKAR News brought you…
A federal judge in Detroit will consider whether to put a temporary national halt on the deportation of Iraqi nationals recently rounded up by U.S.…