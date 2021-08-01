-
There is a new state department in charge of environmental protection in Michigan starting today. That’s under an executive order from Governor Gretchen…
-
Michigan's top environmental regulator says dealing with climate change will be a top priority for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration.Liesl Clark…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive order to restructure and rename the Department of Environmental Quality. Last week the state…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s plans to restructure the state Department of Environmental Quality could be over.The state House passed a measure to eliminate…
-
Officials say chemical contamination in Michigan's northwestern Lower Peninsula has missed an elementary school's drinking water well.The Traverse City…
-
State regulators have approved permits for wells to accommodate a potash mine.Potash is a potassium-rich salt commodity that's used as crop fertilizer. It…