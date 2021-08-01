-
Current Sports | July 2, 2021 | No Olympics For Richardson, Fair Or Foul?; Mickelson's Detroit GripeSuperstar Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson will not be heading to Tokyo due to a positive marijuana drug test. Is this fair? Also, find out why famed golfer…
-
Local golf course owners believe pent up demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to high demand for the sport.LANSING, Mich. – As greater Lansing…
-
An arbitrator found that auto supplier Visteon had reason to fire its chief executive for downloading pornography and soliciting prostitutes.The Detroit…
-
A conservative radio host lost his fight against the Detroit News Wednesday. Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports.A conservative radio host lost…
-
Current Sports is back after a busy weekend, and kicks off with a briefing on the Michigan State Softball allegations surrounded around head coach Jacquie…
-
The new year is here and it starts off with controversy. The Detroit Lions dropped a close game to the Cowyboys and a pass interference call has a lot of…