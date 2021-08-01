-
This story originally aired on WKAR in July 2017. In the early 1960’s, Detroit had one of the highest standards of living in the country. But not everyone…
-
Big Ten Media Days; MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Detroit Riots; Willie Horton; Scott Pohl; Drama in the NBA.On this episode of "Current Sports with Al…
-
WKAR's Scott Pohl sat one-on-one with Detroit Tigers legend Willie Horton to discuss his role in the Detroit Riots, as well as his playing days with the…
-
It wasn't sweet music that brought Martha Reeves to the microphone at the Fox Theatre that day in July 1967; it was brutal reality.Detroit was burning.…