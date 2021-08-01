Detroit Train Station

-
Ford Motor Co. plans to spend roughly $740 million renovating Detroit's long vacant train depot and redeveloping other area properties for research and…
Bill Ford looks past the tons of paint, plaster and steel needed to remake Detroit's blighted Michigan Central train station and sees more than just an…
Owners of the vacant, hulking 105-year-old Michigan Central Station are planning to announce its future.Matthew Moroun, son of building owner Manuel…
The last train left Michigan Central Station 30 years ago and it has stood vacant ever since, a hulking embodiment of Detroit's long decline from…