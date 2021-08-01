-
A deer found dead in the Charlotte area tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis. This was the first time the deadly virus has appeared in Eaton…
Health officials are urging people to take precautions after two measles cases were confirmed in suburban Detroit.The Oakland County Health Division says…
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the state's second case of measles this year and warns the public of possible exposure…
Medical experts in Michigan say reducing the stigma of HIV is key to stopping the spread of the disease.A package of bills in the state Legislature would…
Wildlife experts will place tracking collars on some whitetail deer in south-central Michigan for a study of chronic wasting disease and other…
Some places hit hard by the opioid epidemic are also seeing an increase in sexually transmitted diseases. The New York Times recently reported on the rise…
State officials are working with health departments in Detroit and Macomb, Wayne and Oakland counties to investigate an increase in Legionnaires' disease…
Officials say they've confirmed the first West Nile virus activity for Michigan in 2017 in three birds.The Michigan Department of Health and Human…
Jenelle Marie says the subject of sexual health remains shrouded in stigmatized myths.She wants to change the conversation surrounding sexually…
A Michigan man whose wife's death was tied to the national outbreak of meningitis says he's in a hospital being treated for the same illness.George Cary…