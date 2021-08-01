DJ Augustin

-
Al chats with Detroit Pistons reporter Brendan Savage about the loss to Toronto over the weekend and what the Pistons need to overcome the injury to…
To open, Dan Killbridge from 247sports.com joins Matt to talk all things Michigan State basketball and football. They mainly discuss recruiting and recent…
Brooks Laimbeer, soccer reporter for Impact Sports, joins the show to break down the World Cup Final with Germany emerging as the champion. Also, Matt and…
