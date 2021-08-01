© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DJ Augustin

  • Sports
    Current Sports #399 | January 26, 2014
    Al chats with Detroit Pistons reporter Brendan Savage about the loss to Toronto over the weekend and what the Pistons need to overcome the injury to…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #278 | July 17, 2014
    To open, Dan Killbridge from 247sports.com joins Matt to talk all things Michigan State basketball and football. They mainly discuss recruiting and recent…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #275 | July 14, 2014
    Brooks Laimbeer, soccer reporter for Impact Sports, joins the show to break down the World Cup Final with Germany emerging as the champion. Also, Matt and…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #275 | July 12, 2014
    Brooks Laimbeer, soccer reporter for Impact Sports, joins the show to break down the World Cup Final with Germany emerging as the champion. Also, Matt and…