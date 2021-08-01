-
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Dow Chemical Co. has agreed to fund environmental restoration projects worth an estimated $77 million to compensate for decades of…
-
DowDuPont has named the chief executives who will lead its agriculture and specialty products businesses once they're split off from the company.The…
-
The LPGA Tour has an official team event for the first time in its 69-year history.The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational starts next year, a 72-hole event…
-
The longtime chief executive of Dow Chemical, who led the company through the financial crisis, a merger with rival DuPont and then the planned…
-
Property owners have won a key decision from the Michigan Court of Appeals in their long-running lawsuit over dioxin contamination by Dow Chemical.The…