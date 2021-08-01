-
Michigan legislators were poised Tuesday to remove legal protections from many of the state’s wetlands and other inland waterways, which provide wildlife…
-
Today on Current State: Councilwoman Jessica Yorko on city budget; the drawbacks of dredging; dispute over Ingham county recordkeeping; and Angela…
-
This year record low water levels have spurred the Michigan government to spend over $20 million on dredging. Many hope dredging will enable recreational…
-
A new state law to fund harbor dredging is giving gay rights activists an unusual reason to celebrate.The Michigan Public Radio Network’s Jake Neher has…