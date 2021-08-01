Drug Addiction

-
A Michigan nonprofit that helps people struggling with narcotics abuse is expanding to 14 law enforcement agencies in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton…
Bouncing on a purple exercise ball, Alyssa talks to her new teacher about what classes she needs to graduate. "There’s a Psychology 1 as an elective, I...
A new program at Michigan State University aims to help students recovering from a substance abuse addiction stay sober.About 1,500 Michigan State…
Democrats in the state House want to get rid of a law they say protects drug companies that knowingly make or sell harmful drugs.They introduced bills…
On this emotional edition of the S.W.A.P. Meet, former Spartan fullback James Moore, a member of the 1988 MSU Rose Bowl championship team, opens up about…