A Michigan nonprofit that helps people struggling with narcotics abuse is expanding to 14 law enforcement agencies in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton…
A Lansing man has been found guilty of ten federal charges related to selling marijuana from the dispensaries he operated in five Michigan cities.Daniel…
Michigan regulators announced Thursday a cut in marijuana licensing fees for prospective business owners living in 19 cities whose residents were…
Law enforcement could not permanently take ownership of cash and other property seized in drug cases unless certain conditions are met under measures that…
Cash and other property seized by police in drug cases would have to be returned to the defendant unless there is a conviction or the assets are worth…
Michigan is listing a drug commonly used to treat nerve pain and seizures as a controlled substance, a step intended to fight the opioid epidemic.The…
From poison to sharp objects, there has been a concern among parents for decades that their children's Halloween candy is unsafe. On this episode of…
The explosion of opioid overdoses and deaths in America and in Michigan has been well documented. According to the Centers for Disease Control and…
Democrats in the state House want to get rid of a law they say protects drug companies that knowingly make or sell harmful drugs.They introduced bills…
Kids hoping to get high off laughing gas would have a harder time under a bill that is headed toward Gov. Rick Snyder's desk.The Michigan Senate voted…