The Detroit Zoo plans to operate entirely on wind-generated electricity by 2021.Officials said Thursday the power will come from three new DTE Energy wind…
State regulators have ordered another credit for natural gas customers of DTE Energy, the result of changes in federal tax law.The Public Service…
Crews are working to restore power after heavy storms over two days knocked out power for over 800,000 Michigan homes and businesses.Two utilities say it…
About 196,000 utility customers in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula are without electricity after a storm packing strong winds, hail and lightning crossed parts…
Michigan utilities are launching programs aimed at boosting the availability and use of electric vehicle charging stations in Michigan.DTE Energy Co. on…
A Detroit-area union is marking Women's History Month by having members paint their own version of a famous poster featuring "Rosie the Riveter," the…
Utility crews are making a final push to restore power after high winds swept Michigan, toppling trees and tree branches onto power lines.Consumers Energy…
Michigan State Police and utilities are warning people high winds could cause power outages on Sunday.The National Weather Service says a high wind watch…
A utility says some of the tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power in Michigan following days of freezing rain and other wintry weather…
Officials say Detroit's Belle Isle is without natural gas service after a utility contractor struck a line while working to upgrade the electrical grid at…