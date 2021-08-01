-
We dive into the MMA debut of Flint's own, famed boxer Claressa Shields, tonight! How will she fare? Also, Tom Izzo opens up about a possible retirement…
-
Picking the winner of the NCAA Tournament is not easy, but every year, people think they got it right.The 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is over,…
-
We preview the final regular season game for the Michigan State football team, on the road against Penn State tomorrow afternoon. How would you grade the…
-
We react to the big MSU men's basketball road win over Duke last night! On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the big Michigan State…
-
'The Last Dance' Ep. 7 & 8 recap; How Michael Jordan pushed his teammates; Shannon Brown accused in home shooting; Zion Williamson controversyOn today's…
-
After a one-day hiatus, today's Current Sports with Al Martin dives into a recap of what occurred on Tuesday night inside the Breslin Center, as Michigan…
-
The quarterback of the MSU men's basketball team receives another honor. Michigan State men's basketball junior guard has been named a First Team…
-
March Madness; Michigan State Basketball; Duke Basketball; Final Four; Tom IzzoMichigan State men's basketball is back in the Final Four! On today's…
-
A major Michigan State road win. A Michigan road upset. A Duke comeback for the ages. A controversial call in Kentucky. Super Tuesday lived up to its…
-
The No. 10 Michigan State men's basketball team spoke to the media prior to Tuesday night's matchup against No. 1 Kansas at the Champions Classic in…