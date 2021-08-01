© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Earle Signs Off

  • Sports
    SportsTalk | Fri 2/1/13
    Reminiscing of Earle, Drew Sharp on Detroit Pistons and BIG Ten basketball, payment to athletes and Superbowl predictions. We continue our reminiscing of…
  • Sports
    SportsTalk | Thurs 1/31/13
    Reminiscing of Earle, college athletes and why they should or shouldn't get paid, NCAA reform and MSU hockey.We continue reminiscing about Earle Robinson.…
  • Sports
    SportsTalk | Wed 1/30/13
    Reminiscing of Earle, paying athletes for rebroadcasts, football recruiting, more. It's day two since the great Earle Robinson graduated from WKAR. We…
  • Sports
    SportsTalk | Tue 01/29/13
    Reminiscing about Earle, introducing Alex Scharg, Joe Rexrode discusses MSU men's basketball. Yesterday marked the last show for the great Earle Robinson.…
  • earle2010_9.jpeg
    Sports
    SportsTalk | Mon 1/28/13
    Today's episode marks a day in history for WKAR. Earle Robinson is saying goodbye to WKAR after 39 years. Words are difficult to sum up the human being…