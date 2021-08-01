-
Dennis Pond doesn’t tell his psychiatrist about his thoughts of suicide. But he has them. He often feels useless, in large part because his diabetes has...
Some Michigan prison inmates who are serving sentences of life without parole could be released to nursing homes under bills approved Tuesday by the…
We’ve all heard it: if you can’t figure out how to use your computer, ask a teenager for help. It seems that some older people find modern technology…
A Detroit-based foundation is investing $2 million each in southeastern Michigan and western New York to boost efforts that support caregivers of older…