Electric Cars

-
Cold temperatures can sap electric car batteries, temporarily reducing their range by more than 40 percent when interior heaters are used, a new study…
-
US carmakers are preparing for an emerging worldwide movement to outlaw the internal combustion engine.As we hear from Capital Bureau Chief Rick Pluta,…
-
Honda will unveil a new five-passenger gas-electric hybrid sedan at the Detroit auto show next month.The company says it's bringing back the Insight name…
-
Your beer could soon be delivered in a Tesla. Brewer Anheuser-Busch — which owns Budweiser and other brands — has placed an order for 40 all-electric…
-
Electric trucks are having a moment in the spotlight, but they won't replace diesel-powered trucks in big numbers until they overcome costs and other…
-
Even though gasoline-powered SUVs are what people are buying now, General Motors is betting that electric vehicles will be all the rage in the…
-
A federal judge has ruled two Michigan lawmakers must surrender to Tesla Motors Inc. records of their communications with lobbyists over a law barring the…