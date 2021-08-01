-
A power station in Michigan's Upper Peninsula that burned its last pieces of coal in 2018 is scheduled to be demolished this year.WLUC-TV reports the…
-
A new solar power project in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula is expected to be online in the first week in October.Traverse City has contracted with…
-
UPDATE: With powerful winds knocking down trees and power lines on Wednesday, Michigan utilities are working to restore service. A month ago, Kevin Lavery…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State regulators are giving utilities about three months to report how they'll meet electricity demand through 2021.It's the third…
-
A leading environmental group says it's pleased with the latest overhaul of Michigan's energy policy. The legislation approved last Thursday raises the…