The Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament is now set, and the Michigan Wolverines are still rolling. We recap the madness of March! On today's Current Sports…
Michigan State has advanced to the East Region final.The Spartans beat LSU 80-63 for a 10th trip to the Elite Eight under Tom Izzo. Aaron Henry had 20…
March Madness; NCAA Men's and Women's Tourney; Final Four; Mike Wilson; Detroit Pistons; NBA Standings.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" it's not…
March Madness; Sweet Sixteen; Michigan Men's Basketball; Derek Stevens; Reflection Friday; Michigan High School Basketball; ESPN Layoffs.A frenetic night…