The Michigan Public Service Commission will consider the environmental impact of greenhouse gasses in its decision on the future of Enbridge Energy’s Line…
A Michigan judge ruled Wednesday to keep a temporary restraining order against Enbridge in place while allowing the company to resume operations through…
Lawyers sparred in court Tuesday over Attorney General Dana Nessel’s request for a preliminary injunction against Enbridge Energy. The state is requesting…
A judge shut down an energy pipeline in Michigan’s Great Lakes on Thursday, granting a request from the state after the owner reported problems with a…
Erosion has created a gap beneath an oil pipeline in a key Great Lakes channel that's wider than allowed under an agreement with the state of Michigan,…
Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee waded into a Great Lakes regional controversy on Wednesday, calling for the defeat of a plan to construct a…
Enbridge Inc. said Monday that it is moving ahead with the collection of rock and soil samples in the Straits of Mackinac while it prepares for a court…
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she will move next month to decommission a Great Lakes oil pipeline if the state's governor cannot resolve the…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is reportedly considering a tunnel for an oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.In a written statement to Interlochen Public…
Gov. Rick Snyder on Monday abandoned his proposal to have Michigan's Mackinac Bridge Authority oversee the construction and operation of a tunnel to house…