-
Lansing entrepreneur Tom Stewart says "patent trolls" undermine legitimate business, burdening them with costly legal fees.Michigan is home to a diverse…
-
Business watchers in Michigan are heralding some good news in the start-up world. A new report released by the National Venture Capital Association and…
-
A national organization designed to inspire and educate entrepreneurs is coming to Lansing. It’s called Startup Grind. The Lansing Startup Grind will hold…
-
Social entrepreneurship, where for-profit businesses seek to offer creative solutions to our society’s biggest needs, has become a rising trend across the…
-
A new program is offering talented college grads the chance to learn entrepreneurialism on the front lines. It also aims to help perk up job creation in…
-
ReWorking Michigan examines our evolving economy, as the people of the Great Lakes State explore new ways to make a living and build a future.Our…