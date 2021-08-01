-
The new administrator of the federal Environmental Protection Agency was in Flint Wednesday, in part to address the agency’s battered image in the…
-
A heavily contaminated site on Lansing’s north side is on the verge of being removed from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund site…
-
A coalition of 22 Democratic-led states has sued the Trump administration over its decision to ease restrictions on coal-fired power plants.In June, the…
-
President Donald Trump is making another attempt to slash federal funding that goes toward cleaning up major U.S. waterways including the Great Lakes and…
-
The Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority is getting $500,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up contaminated brownfield sites.The…